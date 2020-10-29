The official C2E2 account has announced on Twitter that AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) will be appearing for a special “Ultimate Fan Experience” event to promote their new book Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues.

The account writes,”Calling all wrestling fans! Join us for a special ticketed event featuring top wrestling talent Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson as they celebrate the release of their new book Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues. Tickets include access to an exclusive panel and LIVE Q&A with the Young Bucks, hosted by Excalibur, & a signed copy of Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues mailed to you.”