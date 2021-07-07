The AEW tag team champion Young Bucks issued a short statement on their Twitter account earlier today hyping up this evening’s Road Rager special on TNT, where the brothers Jackson will be defending their titles against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M, who defeated the champs one week ago.

The Bucks warn Kingston and Penta that they have yet to lose a street fight in their prestigious careers, and don’t plan on beginning this evening. They write, “Alright tough guys. We’ve been in dozens of street fights in our lives growing up in the mean streets of Rancho Cucamonga & can humbly say, we’ve never lost 1! Face with head-bandage Miami loves us, so we’ve got the crowd behind us too! Sun with face🏝Legit more focused on what we’re gonna wear!”

