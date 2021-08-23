AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are apparently teasing something with Adam Cole, or just trolling fans like they often do.

The Bucks updated their bio tonight with a link to a YouTube video titled, “The Most Infamous Seances in History.”

Furthermore, their current Twitter background photo features Matt Jackson and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in Ghostbusters attire, with Nick Jackson dressed as a ghost right in front of them. The group previously did a Ghostbusters bit at a NJPW event in 2016.

The speculation is that they are teasing something with Cole following tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover 36 loss to Kyle O’Reilly. The idea is that this is a reference to the 54th episode of Being The Elite, which was uploaded on May 23, 2017. That episode featured a spot where Cole was killed off as he signed with WWE. Fans are speculating that The Bucks are teasing that they will be bringing Cole “back from the dead” in AEW.

It was reported earlier tonight that Cole’s Takeover 36 loss was his final NXT appearance, but the report did not specify if he is done with WWE as Cole was rumored for a main roster call-up. You can click here for the latest backstage report on Cole and WWE coming out of tonight’s Takeover event.

It’s possible The Bucks are just trolling fans on Twitter, which they are known to do.

Stay tuned for more on Cole’s future. You can see The Bucks’ tweet and photo below, along with the 54th BTE episode:

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) August 23, 2021

