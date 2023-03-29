DJ Valentino Khan is headed back to WrestleMania.

As seen in the tweet below, WrestleMania 39 host The Miz appeared in a quick promo with Khan to announce that he will be playing music on Saturday and Sunday night of WrestleMania Hollywood.

WrestleMania 39 will mark Khan’s third time working with WWE. He first performed at SummerSlam 2021 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, then he played music while fans entered AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania 38 in Arlington last year, on Night 1 and Night 2.

Khan tweeted, “I’m DJing Wrestlemania in my hometown of LA! @mikethemiz & I are gonna get REAL Hollywood #WrestleMania See you April 1 & 2 at SoFi Stadium!

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for this coming Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card, along with the aforementioned promo from Miz and Khan:

Host: The Miz

Live DJ: DJ Valentino Khan (Night 1 and Night 2)

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES FOR NIGHT 1:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Night 1 Opener.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

CONFIRMED MATCHES FOR NIGHT 2:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Night 2 Main Event.

OTHER CONFIRMED MATCHES:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Hell In a Cell

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Brood Edge.

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

I’m DJing Wrestlemania in my hometown of LA! @mikethemiz & I are gonna get REAL Hollywood 🎞️ #WrestleMania See you April 1 & 2 at SoFi Stadium! pic.twitter.com/VGi3GeFgiZ — 💰VALENTINO KHAN 💰 (@ValentinoKhan) March 27, 2023

