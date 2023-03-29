Celebrity WWE Superstar Logan Paul says his contract with the company is expiring soon.

Paul revealed during the latest episode of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast that his WWE contract is up at WrestleMania 39, where he will face Seth Rollins on Saturday night, which is also Paul’s 28th birthday.

“It’s so crazy. It’s like the epitome of everything that I was doing my entire life. I want to lean into it,” Paul said while looking back on his first year with WWE. “My contract ends this WrestleMania. My rookie year is about to be up. It was a good rookie year.”

We noted before how YouTuber Lele Pons recently appeared on Paul’s show and claimed that WWE offered her $20 million to come in, a ridiculous claim that was dismissed by WWE sources. On his latest podcast episode, one of Paul’s co-hosts joked that “we need a renewal trying to get you those Lele Pons numbers,” referring to the claim and a potential contract renewal for Paul.

“I knew that [the claim wasn’t true]. I didn’t think anyone would take it serious,” Paul responded.

WWE announced in June 2022 that Paul had signed a multi-match deal, good for an undisclosed number of Premium Live Event matches into 2023.

Paul made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, where he and The Miz were defeated by The Mysterios. Paul then defeated Miz at SummerSlam last July, and came up short against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November. Paul returned at the Royal Rumble this past January, where he began the feud with Rollins and had a viral moment with Ricochet.

There’s no word yet on if WWE wants to sign Paul to another contract, but it’s no secret how he has impressed many people, including WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

