This Week’s MLW Anthology To Focus On World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and Contra Unit Faction

Major League Wrestling has released a preview of this week’s episode of their ongoing Anthology series, this week focusing on world heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu and his Contra Unit faction (Simon Gotch, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon). The group’s invasion of MLW is being used as the storyline reason for running no new events with operations shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check it out below.

This week, MLW Anthology pays witness to the most destructive force in the history of Major League Wrestling, Contra Unit.

From their disruptive debut to their unstoppable rise to power, this week’s edition of Anthology delves into the mythos of one of the sport’s most devastating factions.

Watch as fire is thrown, bodies are broken, and titles taken hostage, as CONTRA Unit’s Jacob Fatu, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon, Simon Gotch and the Sentai Death Squad march into MLW and take it over.

Matches:

• Jacob Fatu vs. LA Park – MLW World Heavyweight Title Fight

• Contra Unit vs. The Stronghearts