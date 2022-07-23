WWE has announced three matchups for this Friday’s (July 29th) edition of SmackDown on FOX. This includes tag team action, and the first-ever Old-Fashioned Irish Donnybrook Match, which will be contested under no-DQ rules. Check out the bouts below.
-The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders
-Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah
-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in the first-ever Irish Donnybrook Match
