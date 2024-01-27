More names have turned up inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event.

With the first WWE PLE of 2024 going down tonight in the venue, Fightful Select is reporting that NXT Superstars Tiffany Stratton, Blair Davenport and Carmelo Hayes have all been spotted in the building.

Whether or not they will be working the men’s or women’s Royal Rumble matches tonight remains to be seen, however there is a good chance.

As noted, NXT G.M. Ava Raine appeared on SmackDown on Friday night and confirmed that NXT Superstars will be included in the two 30-person matches scheduled for tonight.

