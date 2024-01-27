WWE Royal Rumble day has arrived, and with it comes a lot of excitement.

A new report has surfaced with a potential spoiler for tonight’s show that will cause even more excitement.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is working on an “off the wall surprise” for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event.

Ahead of tonight’s show, WWE reportedly reached out to outside companies about potentially utilizing their talent in the two Royal Rumble matches scheduled for tonight’s show.

We will keep you posted as additional details on this story surfaces.

