The National Wrestling Alliance has locked down a new talent.

Thrillbilly Silas Mason announced on his Twitter account that he has officially signed with the promotion along with a photo of himself and NWA President, Billy Corgan. Mason defeated JR Kratos at this past weekend’s Nuff Said pay-per-view. He initially debuted for NWA USA back in June. Fans have also seen him in IWA and Game Changer Wrestling.

Mason writes on Twitter, “I Sold my Soul for Rock ‘n’ Roll…”