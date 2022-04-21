AEW superstar and current women’s champion Thunder Rosa recently appeared on The Ringer’s MackMania show to discuss a wide range of topics, including an update on her Mission Pro Wrestling promotion and how Holidead is now the head booker. Highlights from the interview are below.

On her Mission Pro Wrestling promotion and how Holidead is now the head booker:

So, one of the main people that we [Mission Pro Wrestling] — and I use her. When I first saw her matches, I didn’t really see what the person was telling me about her. It was Jennacide, right? But I saw some matches from like, when she first started and I was like… ‘I don’t know.’ But then I started seeing how she developed herself and how comfortable she started getting and now, she’s doing NWA and because we were able to open doors for her and now it’s just like that’s another person. KiLynn King is another one. She’s been growing and growing and growing and I remember when I saw her in AEW, I was like, ‘I want you to come and work with us and really develop what you have. I think you are up to something’ and she’s been getting a lot of championships all over right now and she’s just getting more comfortable with herself and we have had a lot of personal conversations because she traveled with me last year. We were like in a — like literally, we were on tour for a whole month so she was staying in my room. You know, we would just like traveling together. Another one that I felt people kind of slept on her for a long time is La Rosa Negra. She was our first champion. She’s so much fun, she’s entertaining and she has so much to show to the world. She’s very talented, very athletic. Some of the stuff she does, I’m like, ‘How do you do that?’ And she’s just like — age is just a number for her because she does some stuff and I’m like, ‘Yo, you are like 40 years old and still flying’ and it’s crazy, right? Holidead is another one. You know, she’s my sister and she’s been stepping on another role too. She’s the booker now for Mission Pro. So, she’s bringing a lot of talent that I’m not aware [of] because she’s still working a lot more in the independent scene.

How she wants a match with Sarah Stock:

She is in Mexico currently [Thunder Rosa’s dream opponent] and she’s an inspiration for me to start becoming a professional wrestler; Sarita or Sarah Stock, Dark Angel. She was a trainer…She is just one of the most talented female wrestlers I’ve ever seen. Her style is just remarkable. She worked in Mexico for so long, she worked in America. I mean she reminded me a lot of me and she went and made a career in Mexico where she learned Spanish, she learned the trade over there and she was a superstar in CMLL and it’s like me, I moved from Mexico to America. I learned the American, the lucha, all the stuff and I became a star in the United States and I learned the language too so it’s just like there’s so many similarities and I have a lot of respect for her because she’s continued to follow her dreams and now she’s wrestling out there in Mexico and I think she’s training people out there so it’s pretty cool. So, I would love to wrestle her.

