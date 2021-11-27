AEW star and former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa was a guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how she felt about the recent Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose TBS tournament matchup, and her thoughts on the Full Gear Buy-In tag contest that saw Rosa team with Shida to battle Rose and Jamie Hayter. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she was impressed by the Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose TBS tournament match:

“One of the matches that I saw recently was Shida and Nyla. I know they’ve wrestled so many times but when it was over I was like, ‘This is exactly what I wanna watch on TV all the time. The level of intensity, the storytelling, like all that kind of stuff to me was really really good.”

On the Full Gear opening tag team matchup that she was involved in:

“And then when we get the Buy-In, I was extremely nervous cause opening matches are so important cause that sets the tone for the whole entire show. When I was there and we were all going at it I was like, ‘Holy crap this is good. This is a good feeling. We got the people and this is it. We are engaging our fans and they’re believing in what we’re doing in the women’s division.’”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)