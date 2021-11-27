Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured a non-title singles-contest between Britt Baker and Riho, with the added stipulation that if Riho won she would earn a future opportunity at Baker’s world championship.

After a competitive back and forth matchup Riho managed to trap the Dentist in a cradle for the shocking win. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Vicious boots from Britt Baker to the back of Riho. The Doctor is in control on AEW Rampage.

Don't let the small frame fool you, Riho is as tough and physical as they come!

