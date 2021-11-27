Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured a non-title singles-contest between Britt Baker and Riho, with the added stipulation that if Riho won she would earn a future opportunity at Baker’s world championship.
After a competitive back and forth matchup Riho managed to trap the Dentist in a cradle for the shocking win. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
