AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa recently joined Sportsnaut for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including what La Mera Mera thinks about women main eventing an AEW pay-per-view, but states that she doesn’t think a unification title match would be a good idea. Highlights from the interview are below.

Doesn’t think a unification title match would be good, but does want to see women main event a PPV:

I don’t know about a unification of the titles, but if we can do…it would be very awesome if we could main event a pay-per-view. That would be absolutely amazing, to be part of it. I was just part of a pay-per-view where I was part of the only women’s match on the card [AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door]. It’s a big deal. I’ve been put in very difficult situations and been able to rise to the occasion.

Says she knows Tony Khan has big plans for the women in the future:

Sometimes, I don’t put a lot of thought into stuff, I’m honestly, just enjoying the ride and enjoying the moment. I’m enjoying bringing my championship and doing stuff like this and co-promote and represent women because, going back to Combate, they really push women. 1/3 of their roster is women. They do nights where women are the headliners and it’s cool I can work with companies that are as progressive as that. I know Tony Khan has some plans for the future and if he sprinkles information here and there, but we’ll see what he has in mind.

