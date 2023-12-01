Tickets for AEW’s biggest event of the year officially go on sale today.

The promotion will be returning to Wembley Stadium for All In London on August 25th, 2024. This year’s had a grand total of $81,035 paid attendees and was headlined by MJF and Adam Cole for the world championship.

A pre-sale for All In 2024 has been going, with over 27,000 tickets already being sold. AEW President Tony Khan is hyping the sale on social media. He writes, “AEWAllIn London tickets just went on sale TODAY! We’re off to a great start now, thank you all making it possible!”

#AEWAllIn London tickets just went on sale TODAY! We're off to a great start now, thank you all making it possible! After making history at @wembleystadium, AEW will return in 2024 over the Bank Holiday on Sunday August 25! Click Here for Tickets Now!: https://t.co/586IUirvlU pic.twitter.com/OrBLJaAhNf — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 1, 2023

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on all news related to AEW All In. Stay tuned.