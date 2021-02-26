The AEW Revolution pay-per-view is officially sold out.

AEW put tickets on sale at 10am ET this morning and the event sold out in just minutes. There is no word on exactly how many socially-distanced seats were sold, but the event will be held at limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

AEW Revolution will take place on Sunday, March 7 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below is the current card:

Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW World Title

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Young Bucks (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Eliminator Tournament winner vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero vs. Lance Archer vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Max Caster or 10 vs. TBA

Winner receives a future AEW TNT Title match.

Casino Battle Royale

Santana and Ortiz vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Bear Country vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. The Dark Order’s Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Top Flight vs. TBA

Winners receive a future AEW World Tag Team Titles match.

Street Fight

Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

Big Money Match

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Winner receives the loser’s full 2021 first quarter earnings.

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor

