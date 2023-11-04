Now is your chance to reserve a seat for the return of TNA Wrestling to “Sin City.”

Tickets for the return of TNA to Las Vegas, Nevada go on-sale this afternoon, Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1/12c.

The company are putting their tickets on sale for their upcoming shows in Vegas, which includes the annual TNA Hard To Kill pay-per-view, as well as the television taping for the TNA Snake Eyes Extravaganza.

Scheduled for January 13 and January 14, the two shows will air back-to-back at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV.

For more information on how to purchase tickets for the events, visit ImpactWrestling.com.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 1/13 and 1/14 for complete TNA Hard To Kill 2024 results and spoilers of the TNA Snake Eyes Extravaganza TV taping.