On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, on November 30th.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
Indy, it's time get wild! #AEW returns to Indianapolis for the ONLY Indiana event for 2022! Be there for #AEWDynamite LIVE and #AEWRampage on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Indianapolis Farmers Coliseum. Tickets go on sale TOMORROW at 10am ET! 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/kcugHIb1z8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022