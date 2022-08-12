On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event in Washington, D.C. on October 5th. The promotion will also air a live episode of Rampage two nights later and tape Battle of the Belts IV.
Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.
#AEW returns to Washington DC for 2 nights of LIVE action at @TheEventsDC!
-Wed 10/5 #AEWDynamite LIVE
-Fri 10/7 #AEWRampage LIVE + AEW BattleOfTheBelts IV
Tickets on sale Friday 8/12 at 10am ET 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq | https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i
2 Event Combo offers available! pic.twitter.com/DhW4WJx6sl
