On Monday, tickets will go on sale for AEW Rampage in Chicago’s United Center on Friday, August 20th.

Fans can get the tickets for the show at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com. It should be noted that the promotion sold a ton of pre-sale tickets last week.

While AEW has not confirmed that CM Punk is signed, it is believed that Punk is on his way and this could be the show where he makes his debut.