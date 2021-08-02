Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago with more build for the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

RAW will feature a non-title No Holds Barred match between RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. and Charlotte Flair. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will also appear tonight to continue the feud with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

It’s also believed that the status of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be addressed tonight after Natalya underwent ankle surgery last week.

Two matches are advertised locally for tonight’s show, likely dark matches, if they happen – Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki in a Triple Threat, plus six-man action with Randy Orton, Riddle and Drew McIntyre vs. Lashley and RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* RAW Tag Team Champion Omos vs. Riddle

* RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title No Holds Barred match

* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will respond to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley dismissing his SummerSlam challenge

* Randy Orton is advertised to appear

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.