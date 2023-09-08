NXT women’s champion Tiffany Stratton appeared on this week’s edition of The Bump, where she explained her presence at the Payback event and Monday’s Raw.

Like I’ve said before, I’m the center of the universe. It’s honestly no doubt that I am the center of Raw and SmackDown one day. I think that’s just a tiny little glimpse of what you guys are going to see, hopefully in the near future.

Stratton later calls herself one of the fastest growing stars on the WWE roster.

I believe that I’m one of the fastest-rising stars in this company. I’m the bar right now in NXT, and I think I’m going to be the bar one day on Raw and SmackDown. I think I have every single component it takes to become a top WWE women’s superstar. So yeah, I would say that I’m a little bit of the bar.

The Champ will be defending her title against Becky Lynch on this Tuesday’s NXT. Check out the full episode of The Bump below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)