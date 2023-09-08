AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will be defending the International Championship against Action Andretti at this Saturday’s edition of Collision. This will be Moxley’s second defense after winning the title from Orange Cassidy one week ago.

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

After a great showing in the Charity Battle Royale, can Andretti pull off his 2nd major upset & defeat Mox to capture his 1st AEW gold?

-Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti for the AEW International Championship

-Roderick Strong vs. Nick Wayne or Darby Allin Tournament Semifinals

-Samoa Joe or Jeff Hardy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo or Jay Lethal Tournament Semifinals

-Bullet Club Gold will be in action

-We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson

-We’ll hear from AEW Women’s Champion Saraya and Ruby Soho

-We’ll hear from the AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass