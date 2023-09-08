Zelina Vega fueled rumors and speculation on social media last weekend as she posted a tweet of nothing but a red X emoji, which you can see below. The tweet was published the morning after WWE Payback, and just hours after CM Punk’s AEW release was announced.

Vega just spoke with Newsday’s Alfonso Castillo and was happy to clarify the cryptic tweet, which many saw as a nod to Punk as he often uses the red X symbol because “it means I’m Straight Edge and Straight Edge means I’m better than you,” as Punk has said in the past. While Vega says she was not making a reference to Punk’s pro wrestling future, she has no problem discussing the hot topic.

“I wish him the best,” she said. “Would it be great to see him again? Absolutely.”

Vega continued and claimed the red X was a reference to her LWO stablemate, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio, and his son, WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. The tweet was posted hours after Mysterio made his way to the ring for the win over Austin Theory at WWE Payback.

“Rey had this jacket on during our entrance, and he put a big, red ‘X’ on Dominik’s face, because his face was on the jacket,” Vega explained. “And that became the thing — putting a big, red, ‘X’ on Dominik’s face. So that was something we were going to run with.”

Vega talked more about Punk, and said their relationship has always been fantastic.

“I don’t know much about his situation with AEW, but I have always had a fantastic relationship with CM Punk,” she said. “You hear all these things about him. I am so big on not listening to other people’s experiences, the dirt sheets, all that crap.”

Vega made it clear she would be happy to see Punk back in WWE, for “so many reasons,” and “not just for me, but for the fans.”

“He’s always been a fantastic person,” Vega continued. “There’s layers to people. And when people are just so hung up on the outer layers of what a person can be, you get stuck there. And if you want to stay there, that’s great. But when you get to know the core of a person, that’s where I like to hang out.”

Vega publicly defending Punk following his AEW release comes three years after he did the same for her during an interview with Renee Paquette for her Oral Sessions podcast, which came in the wake of Vega’s temporary WWE release in 2020.

“To me, Punk’s been nothing but great,” Vega said. “So will the ‘X’ be meaning putting an ‘X’ on Dominik’s face, and CM Punk? It absolutely can be, because, I’m a big supporter of him. And he’s always been that way for me.”

