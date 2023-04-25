NXT star Tiffany Stratton recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to hype up this week’s Spring Breakin television special, where Stratton will be competing against Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez in a triple-threat match for the NXT women’s championship.

During her interview, Stratton would be asked about what areas of her wrestling game she feels like she needs to improve. This is what she had to say…

I think I have every single component that it takes to become a superstar. I think I lack in the ring. In the ring, I think I lack with my selling and psychology. That’s where I need to improve, and quickly. Definitely, in ring is where I need to improve with my selling and psychology, those are the number one factors.

Stratton then revealed that she goes to Shawn Michaels and Fit Finlay anytime she is need for some advice.

Shawn Michaels is definitely one that I try and go to a lot and ask for advice. He is the one that is telling me, ‘your selling needs to be better.’ Then, Fit Finlay, he has been helping me a lot lately. I go to him for questions as well, he’s been helping me a lot.

Stratton has been signed with WWE since 2021.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)