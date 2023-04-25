SANADA may have finally won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, but the NJPW star was unsure if he would do it with crowd support.

The longtime company star left the popular Los Ingobernables De Japon at the beginning of the year, a move that shocked audiences all around the world as he was one of the staple members of the group. In a new interview with NJPW, SANADA says that he was unsure if the audience would continue to support him once he departed LIJ.

There was quite a lot of negativity after I left L.I.J., so at first, I didn’t feel a lot of that support wherever we went, especially during the New Japan Cup. Then even in the April tour, there was a bit of, is it OK to get behind this guy? Kind of thing.

Elsewhere in the interview, SANADA opened up about winning the world title, and how he is now an example of never giving up on your dreams. You can read about that here.