SANADA opens up about finally winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in NJPW.

The longtime company star spoke with the NJPW press about his monumental achievement, which came by defeating Kazuchika Okada at Sakura Genesis earlier this month. SANADA states that he is living proof that if you continue to pursue your dreams eventually they will come true.

I’m only at the start line now. I’ve been in NJPW for seven years, and I even took the tryout way back in 2005. It’s only now I’ve become IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. So I’m walking proof that if you don’t give up you can achieve your dreams.

The champ will make his first defense of the title at Wrestling Dontaku against his old friend, Hiromu Takahashi. When asked about the importance of that matchup, SANADA states that being in the ring as the top guy means everything to him.

The business and NJPW’s place in it, it can be up and it can be down. Either way, it’s the champion that’s the representative, the champion that’s responsible. That’s why this title match is so important. To keep presenting gifts to everyone else, the gift I’ll present Hiromu with is the truth, and the knowledge of just how much this title means.

The Wrestling Dontaku takes place on May 3rd at the Fukuoka Kokusai Center.