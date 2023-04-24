EJ Nduka has a major goal in mind, and he knows that pro wrestling is the avenue to accomplish it.

The former WWE and MLW star, who is currently a free agent in the competitive market, spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the Public Enemies podcast. Nduka reiterates that he had a great time competing in MLW, but is looking forward to exploring options in free agency.

I will just say that I think god has blessed me and put me in a position where I planted my seeds and now I’m seeing the results of my hard work. So I will say, as of December 31 at 12 a.m., I was single like a dollar bill. I was a free agent. So yeah, I had the match [at MLW Blood & Thunder]. I respectfully honored my contractual obligations, and I love MLW, they’ve been good to me, but yeah, I am a free agent.

As for his major goal, Nduka says he wants to create a legacy that his family can look back on for years to come.

When I got into this business, I told myself that I wanted to create something big and create something for my legacy and my family, something that they could look back and be proud of. So I’ve never stopped, and that’s the goal.

A report was released at the beginning of March revealing that Nduka had interest from several companies, including WWE and AEW. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)