Lucha Libre AAA WorldWide has announced a major matchup for TripleMania XXXI.

The promotion revealed that top luchador El Hijo Del Vikingo will defend his AAA Mega Championship against top AEW superstar and former AAA Mega Champion, Kenny Omega.

El MEGACAMPEONATO AAA está en juego en #TriplemaníaXXXI en Tijuana.@vikingo_aaa vs @KennyOmegamanX 📆 15 de Julio

⌚️ 6 PM

📍 Estadio de @TorosDeTijuana

🎟️ Boletos en @boletomovil pic.twitter.com/tGVozZTqv9 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 24, 2023

Omega and Vikingo wrestled each other in a non-title matchup earlier this year on AEW Dynamite. The Cleaner ended up victorious in what many called an early MOTY contender for 2023, and easily one of AEW’s best television matches of all time. Omega gave a huge shoutout to Vikingo afterward, which you can check out here.

TripleMania XXXI is a three-day event. The Omega and Vikingo title match takes place on July 15th from Chevron Stadium Tijuana.