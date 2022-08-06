GCW has announced a new title match for Homecoming Part 2 event on Sunday, August 14th at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) will put their GCW World Tag Team Championships on the line against Alex Colon & John Wayne. Here is the updated card:

— Maki Itoh vs. Dark Sheik.

— Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck.

— Cole Radrick vs. Charli Evans.

— ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Joe Lando.