GCW has announced a new title match for Homecoming Part 2 event on Sunday, August 14th at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) will put their GCW World Tag Team Championships on the line against Alex Colon & John Wayne. Here is the updated card:
— Maki Itoh vs. Dark Sheik.
— Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck.
— Cole Radrick vs. Charli Evans.
— ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Joe Lando.
The Cardona Wedding
The Cardona Wedding

Sun 8/14 – 4PM
