The Irish Ace Jordan Devlin will be defending the NXT cruiserweight championship against superstar Amir Jordan on next week’s edition of NXT UK.

This is the first time Devlin has defended his version of the title since before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a temporary shutdown of the UK version of the yellow-and-black brand. WWE held a tournament a few months ago to crown a new champion, which was won by current title-holder Santos Escobar. However, Devlin refused to acknowledge that he ever lost the title, and is focused raising its status.