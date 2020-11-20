AEW President Tony Khan recently interviewed with Sporting News to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he believes special appearances from the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Mike Tyson do help with public interest, but says he doesn’t want them to be the main feature of the show. Highlights are below.

How Shaq and Mike Tyson can capture the public’s imagination:

I don’t think anybody has to worry that it’s gonna be 75-80 minutes of Shaq every Wednesday night, or two hours of Mike Tyson every Wednesday night — that’s not what we’re going for. But I do think their appearances definitely add some mainstream interest, and hopefully bring in new viewers. And I think the wrestling fans want new viewers — the wrestling fans want it to be cool to be a wrestling fan. I think Mike Tyson played a big part in that. We saw this year with “The Last Dance” that sports nostalgia is a very real thing — things that were big in the late ’90s, or the year 2000, that some of those things have still never been matched, and there’s still nobody like those people. Just like there was nobody like Michael Jordan and the story of “The Last Dance,” there’s really never been another boxer like Mike Tyson who can capture the public imagination.

Says he’s excited about the prospect of working with Shaq: