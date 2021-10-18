NWA Women’s Champion Kamille will be defending the title against Kenzie Paige at the By Any Means Necessary event.

The promotion wrote on Twitter to announce the bout, “Oct 24th is HOT! After her BIG win over @ImChelseaGreen a few weeks ago, the NWA has granted a championship match to @KenziePaige_1 Unfortunately, #Kamille is always unimpressed w/ challengers. Does Kenzie have what it takes Don’t miss it! http://NWAtix.com”

By Any Means Necessary is Sunday, October 24 at the Valor Hall Event Center in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

Steel Cage Match: Jax Dane vs. Crimson

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match : The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) (c) vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn

NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille (c) vs. Kenzie Paige

Da Pope vs. Colby Corino

Tim Storm vs. TBA

Judais (with James Mitchell) vs. Sal Rinauro (with Danny Deals)