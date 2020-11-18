WWE issued the following press release announcing that new NXT North American champion Leon Ruff will be defending his title against Johnny Gargano on tomorrow’s edition of NXT on USA. Ruff defeated Gargano in a shocking upset on last week’s program, ending Gargano’s second reign with the N.A. title. Details are below.

Leon Ruff shocked the world and Johnny Gargano last week. Can he catch lightning in a bottle again and hold on to the NXT North American Championship?

Ruff will defend his newly won title against Gargano tomorrow night on NXT.

Despite admittedly rigging his own “Wheel of Challengers” to determine his opponent, Johnny Wrestling was unable to end his championship curse as Ruff pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the black-and-gold brand.

After pleading his case, Gargano gets his chance to regain the championship gold. Will he become a three-time champion, or does Ruff simply have Gargano’s number?