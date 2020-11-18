Major League Wrestling has released the following cold open for tomorrow’s return episode of MLW Fusion, which has been titled, “#TheRestart.” This mark’s the promotion’s first show since the temporary shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last tapings that aired for MLW were for their Super Series collaboration event against AAA.

The footage highlights Tom Lawlor’s brief run as heavyweight champion, and the arrival of CONTRA Unit, led by the current top dog, Jacob Fatu. It also hypes this week’s world title showdown between Fatu and top company superstar, Davey Boy Smith Jr. Check it out below.