Seven matches have been announced for next week’s 2023 Spring Breakin’ edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

It was announced during tonight’s go-home show that NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell will defend her title in a Triple Threat against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton.

The first-ever Trunk Match will also take place with Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Pretty Deadly. Tony D and Stacks said they will win by putting their opponents into the trunk of a car to win, then take them on a long drive to guarantee they sleep with the fish.

Next week’s show will also feature the main NXT show debut of Oba Femi, who is former college track & field star Isaac Odugbesan. Femi has worked a few non-televised live events since debuting in November 2022, and has also worked five NXT Level Up matches since November of last year. He debuted with a loss to Dante Chen on the November 18, 2022 episode, then teamed with Bryson Montana for a loss to Bronco Nima and Lucien Price the next month, lost singles bouts to Von Wagner and Javier Bernal in January of this year, and then came up short aginst Xyon Quinn in February.

Below is the current card for next Tuesday’s NXT Spring Breakin’ episode:

NXT Title Match

Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell (c)

Trunk Match

Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Pretty Deadly

Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase

Brooks Jensen and Kiana James vs. Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley

Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade

Oba Femi vs. TBA

