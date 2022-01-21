The Von Erichs have been pulled from Saturday’s MLW Blood & Thunder event due to COVID-19.

Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich both took to Twitter this week to announce that they have tested positive for COVID-19. They were scheduled to challenge MLW World Tag Team Champions 5150.

Ross noted on Twitter, “My brother and I are covid positive and unfortunately won’t be able to make the Dallas show Jan 22. Ruled medically unable to perform by @MLW medical staff. I’m sincerely sorry to all the fans who bought a ticket to see us. Please enjoy the show, see y’all in March”

Marshall added, “Completely devastated. Found out I won’t be able to wrestle tomorrow night because we tested positive for Covid. Never been so prepared for a match in my life. This one hurts, I feel gutted. I was so excited to see everybody it’s been to long but I can’t now. I love you Texas”

MLW had been hyping up The Von Erichs for Blood & Thunder due to their family ties to the area. There is no word yet on if 5150 will receive new opponents for Saturday’s loaded taping, which will also tape matches for future MLW Fusion episodes.

Stay tuned for more on The Von Erichs and Saturday’s big MLW Blood & Thunder taping from Gilley’s Dallas in North Richland Hills, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with the related tweets:

Falls Count Anywhere Match for the MLW World Heavyweight Title

Pagano vs. Alexander Hammerstone (c)

Triple Threat for the MLW World Middleweight Title

Myron Reed vs. TBA vs. Tajiri (c)

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Calvin Tankman vs. Alex Kane (c)

#1 Contender’s Match for the MLW World Middleweight Title

TJP vs. Matt Cross

Dallas vs. Houston Featherweight Division Match

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

¡Mixed Lucha Trios Match!

Arez, Mini Abismo Negro and Gino Medina vs. Aramis, El Dragon and TBA

Open Contract Challenge Match

TBA vs. EJ Nduka

MLW/IWA-PR Caribbean Heavyweight Championship King Muertes vs. nZo

King Mo vs. EJ Nduka

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krügger

ACH vs. Davey Richards

Ho Ho Lun vs. KC Navarro

The Saito Brothers vs. TBA

Appearances by Savio Vega, Richard Holliday, Cesar Duran, Alicia Atout, King Mo, and others

