WWE has announced two more matches for tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of RAW.

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will defend his title against Dolph Ziggler on tonight’s show, in a rematch from last Monday.

Last week’s Ziggler vs. Priest bout ended in a count out and a disqualification after Priest snapped on Ziggler. WWE announced that any DQ or count out in tonight’s match will result in Priest losing the title.

AJ Styles vs. Omos has also been announced for tonight’s RAW. This battle of former tag team partners was scheduled to take place last Monday night, but Omos reportedly left the arena before RAW hit the air, possibly due to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar opens the show

* Bobby Lashley vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins to determine Brock Lesnar’s challenger for the Royal Rumble

* The Miz and Maryse address WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix

* AJ Styles vs. Omos

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Dolph Ziggler. Priest will lose the title if any disqualification or count out occurs

