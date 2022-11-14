The Knockouts World Title will be defended at Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Overdrive pay-per-view.

Impact has announced that Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will defend her title against Masha Slamovich in a Last Knockout Standing match at Over Drive.

This will be a rematch from the recent Bound For Glory pay-per-view, where Grace retained her title and snapped Slamovich’s undefeated streak. Grace later retained over Gisele Shaw on Impact, but Slamovich attacked her with a steel chair after the match. Slamovich then declared that she is not done with Grace, and the rematch has now been made official for Over Drive.

Impact Over Drive is scheduled for Friday, November 18 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Last Knockout Standing Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Major Players (Matt Cardona, Brian Myers) vs. Heath and Rhino (c)

Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Title

Black Taurus or PJ Black vs. Trey Miguel

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka (c)

Tables Match

Bully Ray vs. Moose

Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.