New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that more matchups from the recent Wrestling Dontaku pay-per-view will be airing on the promotion’s upcoming broadcast on AXS TV. Check out the full details below.

This week’s edition of NJPW on AXS TV will see two championships on the line, as coverage of Wrestling Dontaku continues.

Tama Tonga will be challenging NEVER Openweight Champion EVIL. After being excised from BULLET CLUB, and now representing Hontai, the Good Bad Guy is hungry for gold and for revenge.

Also this week, El Desperado take son long time rival Taiji Ishimori, as both fight to represent the peak of their division before Best of the Super Jr. 29!

Don’t miss NJPW action on AXS TV or Fight Network in select international markets Thursday at 10/9c!