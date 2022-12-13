WWE star, former tag champion, and global ambassador Titus O’Neil recently appeared on the Dad Edge podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included O’Neil discussing his love for NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, and why he always tried to be the Shaq of the WWE. Check out O’Neil’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How much he admires Shaquille O’Neal:

My youngest son’s name is Titus and Shaquille O’Neal is my fraternity brother, and he’s also one of my favorite all-time sports entertainers, he did more than just play basketball. He was rapping, he was in movies, in every other commercial you could name, pushing every product you could name.

Says he wanted to be the Shaquille O’Neal of WWE:

I felt that I wanted to be the Shaquille O’Neal of WWE where I didn’t want to just be known as a professional wrestler, I wanted to be a superstar that could do anything and everything. Put me in a movie, put me on the red carpet, put me at a football game, commentate, do whatever and I’d be just fine. That’s how I came up with Titus O’Neil. Of course, somebody thought that I should be Irish so they took the A out and put an I in.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)