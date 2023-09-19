TJ Wilson discusses his love of Bryan Danielson.

The former WWE star turned producer spoke about the American Dragon during a recent chat with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast. Wilson recalls his days working with Danielson in New Japan, where the duo tagged together a lot.

My whole second tour of New Japan was Bryan and I in tags. We would do tags, six-man, and eight-man tags. Liger, same thing, he would come to back, ‘Perfect, every night so good.’ I was like, ‘teaming with Bryan is about as easy as it gets. This is easy.’ He makes my job so easy and it was fun.

Wilson then talks about their work together in WWE, including a matchup on Saturday Morning Slam, an off-brand WWE program that was mainly for kids.

What I always laugh so hard about that match is, it has to be the funniest or worst use of Kane’s entrance and pyro of all-time. We used it out of like the airplane, and it goes into an airplane spin. That distracted me and Bryan hit me with an airplane spin. He’s dizzy too, so he misses a dropkick in the corner where I’m nowhere near there. I remember Bryan laughing so hard. That was in Buffalo, and this fan has a giant sign saying ‘Tyson Kidd is a workhorse.’ We get to the back and Bryan was laughing so hard and was like, ‘Not tonight. Not tonight you’re not’ because we were in this comedy match. He’s laughing and is all, ‘You really let that guy down tonight.’

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)