Impact and MLW star TJP recently spoke with WrestleZone to hype this evening’s Fightland event from Philadelphia, where the former NXT cruiserweight champion will be taking on Alex Shelley. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he hopes fans throw rocks at him during tonight’s MLW Fightland:

“I hope they throw rocks at me…sh-t, it wouldn’t be the first time. [laughs] Whatever’s clever. If my last day on earth was getting buried by debris thrown in the ring… legendary. So, I’m all for that.”

Says he doesn’t mind being the fall-guy:

“I feel that way being bullied in or out of the ring now, if it makes people feel better to hate me so much that they want to see me just get creamed, great. That’s kind of what I signed up for right? To make people happy or entertain them and I don’t mind being the fall guy for that sort of thing and that’s why I don’t usually fight back a lot.”

On his match against Alex Shelley:

“In Philly, shows like this [MLW Fightland], the atmosphere like that, I’ve been on the other side of that. I’ve been on the other side of the guardrails for those kinds of moments and that’s just what makes some people feel alive. If I have to be the guy burning at the stake, that’s fine, that’s my role. I think about Shawn [Michaels] being pelted with a beer at the Montreal match. That’s a famous clip and he just shakes it off and everybody’s going wild and I’m fine with that, I love that. I think if everybody’s having fun doing that or they feel alive doing that or whatever the case is and it makes their night, do it. I think going against a guy like Alex Shelley that’s super popular and everybody really loves him, including myself, I anticipate that it may be even more rowdy than it was with Davey [Richards], so I’m looking forward to it.”