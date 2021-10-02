During his interview on the Ariel Helwani show former NFL superstar and current SmackDown color-commentator Pat McAfee spoke about a potential return to in-ring action following the two matchups he had in NXT, which included competing in the annual WarGames pay per view. Highlights can be found below.

Says he was banged up after WarGames and even broke his big toe:

I don’t know. I was so sore, dude. My body hurt so bad. I fractured my left big toe when I did the moonsault through somebody on the table. It was literally as soon as I got in the ring. As soon as I got in the WarGames match, I had to get four tables from out under the ring, I was winded, they are very heavy. The first thing I did was a moonsault through somebody on the table. I had never done one. In theory, I thought I could do it. I had done it onto the crash pad I had in the ring in my office. I had never actually done it onto someone. First minute in the match, I did a moonsault and I don’t turn my feet out so my toe just goes straight into the mat. Fracture my big toe.

Says he may step into the ring one more time so he can pick up a victory:

Then the flip off the top, the match with Adam Cole, I got kicked so hard in the middle of the face. My whole body was incredibly sore. The amount of respect I had for every man and woman who gets in the ring after my first match, I had massive respect for them, but it grew. I’m a delicate flower, but let’s assume I’m probably gonna get back in. Let’s assume. I gotta win at some point. I can’t be completely defeated, but my body was beat up. I was very sore.

