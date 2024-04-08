A new matchup has been announced for this Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact! on AXS TV.

PCO will once again battle Kon, except this time the two will clash in a Monster’s Ball match.

UPDATED LINEUP:

-TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Steph De Lander have contract signing for Rebellion matchup

-Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid for the TNA Digital Media Championship

-Moose vs. Trent Seven

-PCO vs. KON in a Monster’s Ball Match