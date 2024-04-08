A new matchup has been announced for this Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact! on AXS TV.
PCO will once again battle Kon, except this time the two will clash in a Monster’s Ball match.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!
.@PCOisNotHuman and @Big_Kon1 clash in MONSTERS BALL! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/qltXHJtMJe
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 8, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP:
-TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Steph De Lander have contract signing for Rebellion matchup
-Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid for the TNA Digital Media Championship
-Moose vs. Trent Seven
-PCO vs. KON in a Monster’s Ball Match