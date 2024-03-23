The contracts of two longtime TNA Wrestling stars are set to expire in the near future.

PWInsider.com is reporting that TNA originals Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are set to have their contracts with the company expire in early-April.

According to the report, Shelley and Sabin, known collectively as The Motor City Machine Guns, are expected to part ways with TNA Wrestling when their current deals with the promotion are up next month.

It was also noted that some within the company are still hopeful that the two veteran performers will eventually sign new deals to remain with TNA.

Currently, Shelley and Sabin are part of The Time Machine faction in TNA Wrestling with KUSHIDA.

They are scheduled to challenge The System duo of Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards for the TNA Tag-Team Championships in tag-team action, and Shelley is scheduled for an additional singles match against Nic Nemeth, at the back-to-back TNA iMPACT On AXS TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

We will keep you posted as additional details regarding the TNA Wrestling contractual status of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin continue to surface.