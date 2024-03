TNA Wrestling returns tonight for a new episode of TNA Impact.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime-time Thursday night program that airs on AXS TV includes the following:

Steve Maclin vs. Mike Bailey

Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

Jake Something vs. Laredo Kid

AJ Francis & Deaner vs. Rich Swann & Joe Hendry

Mustafa Ali’s X-Division Championship Inauguration Ceremony

The System (Moose, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards) vs. ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) and Eric Young.