Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about the direction of Austin Theory.

“I think he’s pushing a little hard. And maybe that’s a hole that could probably go back to the very beginning because it did feel like they were, you know, strapping a rocket ship to him, and he was gonna get pushed super hard. And sometimes that works against you, the audience, the wrestling audience, at least the audience that I remember, and I think it’s probably still true. You have to earn their respect. Yeah, you can’t shortcut that all the pushes in the world won’t overcome a lack of respect from the audience. And that respect just comes with time and consistency. So I don’t know, what would I do with them? I probably took him for a year until I figured out what I really wanted to do with him. Even if it took a couple of months of character work and exploration and trying different things and bringing him back, I feel like he’s still the audience is still kind of resisting him just a little bit. He’s a talented dude. He’s got a great look. He’s in great shape. I can’t comment on his wrestling ability. I haven’t seen him wrestle that much. But he seems like a great character, but he’s just not quite hitting on all eight cylinders.”

