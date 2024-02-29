AEW taped this Saturday’s Collision episode on Wednesday night. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Pwinsider.com:

Roderick Strong, Christian Cage, Killswitch & Brian Cage (with Prince Nana, Nick Wayne & Mama Wayne) def. Trent Beretta, HOOK, Daniel Garcia & Orange Cassidy after Nick Wayne interfered. Everyone brawled after the match.

Buddy Matthews was set for a match, but Mark Briscoe attacked him. They brawled, but the House of Black ganged up on Briscoe. Mark rallied, and they fought up to the stage. Briscoe was seemingly going to burn Matthews with the pyro, but security stopped him. Briscoe set off the pyro on the stage.

All-Star Eight-Man Scramble Qualifying Match: Dante Martin def. Bryan Keith and Penta El Zero Miedo

Thunder Rosa def. Cassandra Golden

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) def. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal after Jay Lethal attacked Sydal while Jeff Jarrett distracted Daniels and the referee. Private Party seemingly aligned with Jarrett’s group.

Mariah May def. Angelica Risk.

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm called Deonna Purrazzo to the ring. Storm acted like she loved Purrazzo’s wrestling but said there could only be one champion, and it would not be Deonna. Purrazzo told Storm she was the best friend and the worst enemy, and she threatened to break her arms. They brawled. Purrazzo left Mariah May lying when she tried to save Storm.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Wardlow, who vowed to win the world title. Chris Jericho interrupted and cut a promo on Wardlow. Wardlow reflected on his struggles but said he remembered who he was. He emphasized that he was done being pushed aside. Jericho challenged him to a fight. Powerhouse Hobbs came in and attacked Jericho.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Colten Gunn def. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver)