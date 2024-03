AEW has announced an early lineup for this Saturday’s edition of Collision on TNT, which will be the promotion’s final television program before Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view Greensboro, North Carolina. Check it out below.

-Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, HOOK, & Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch, Roderick Strong, & Brian Cage

-All-Star Scramble Qualifying Match: Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin vs. Bryan Keith

-Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo will speak